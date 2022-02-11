Third candidate enters 122nd Assembly District race

Colton Mennig, a Cazenovia Democrat, has announced his campaign to represent the newly drawn 122nd Assembly District. The district includes parts of Madison, Oneida, Otsego and Herkimer counties. Mennig made the announcement in a Friday media release.
Mennig is the third candidate to announce he is seeking the seat, joining Oneonta Democrat Dan Buttermann and current 101st District Assemblyman Brian Miller of Sauquoit, a Republican.
“I have spent my life fighting for a better future for Upstate New York. I’ve worked to make sure our students have access to the resources they need to succeed, advocated for our small businesses and farms, pushed to protect our environment, and fought to make healthcare more affordable and accessible," Mennig said in the release. "I have always fought for the best interests of our communities. This campaign isn’t about me — it’s about the people of this district. The 122nd Assembly District deserves an effective assemblyman who listens to all of their constituents and can successfully work with both parties to get real results for our communities. I look forward to traveling to every town in the district to talk to voters about the issues they care about and how we can make our communities better, together.”
For more information, visit mennigforassembly.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.