Otsego County reported a third death due to complications from a COVID-19 infection Wednesday. The county did not release the individual’s name, age, gender or date of death.
The Otsego County Health Department reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county-wide total to 47 positive tests and 683 negative tests.
Of the 47 positive cases, five are hospitalized and 21 have recovered and are out of isolation, according to a media release. Three county residents are under precautionary quarantine, 31 are under mandatory quarantine and 124 have been released from quarantine to date.
Fifty-one Delaware County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, up three from the day prior, according to a Wednesday media release from the county health department. An additional seven confirmed cases were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Six residents are hospitalized, 25 are isolated in their homes and 17 have fully recovered and no longer require isolation, according to the release. Three county residents have died due COVID-19 complications to date.
Twenty-eight new individuals have been placed under mandatory quarantine since Tuesday, bringing the county-wide mandatory quarantine total to 71, according to the release. One resident remains under precautionary quarantine.
The county health department has administered 453 tests to date, 356 of which produced negative results and 34 have results pending.
Chenango County reported an additional three confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county-wide total to 68.
Nine residents are hospitalized and 24 have recovered, according to a media release. Thirty-eight residents are under precautionary quarantine and 177 are under mandatory quarantine. The county health department has conducted 397 total tests to date.
Schoharie County did not report any COVID-19 testing data Wednesday, but the health department announced Tuesday a total of 24 confirmed cases, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Seven individuals remained in isolation Tuesday, 16 had recovered and one individual is deceased, according to a media release. Thirty-two individuals were in quarantine, and 107 had completed their quarantine period and were allowed to resume normal activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.