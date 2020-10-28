More than 700,000 New Yorkers have taken advantage of early voting, and thousands of voters in The Daily Star region are among them.
According to information from the New York State Board of Elections, 712,915 — 5.54% of registered voters — voted during the first three days of balloting, which began Saturday, Oct. 24.
Locally, through the end of Monday:
• Chenango County had 1,179 early voters, 3.54% of its electorate;
• Delaware County had 1,390 people who chose to vote early, representing 4.65% of its voters;
• Otsego County had 1,903 people come to the polls in the first three days, 5.26% of registered voters;
• Schoharie County saw 980 early voters, representing 4.78% of those registered.
Early voting will continue through Nov. 1. Hours and locations are available from each county's Board of Elections.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
