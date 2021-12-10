Several schools in the area were put on a precautionary lockout after an unspecified online threat Friday, Dec. 10.
The lockouts started after DCMO BOCES received an online threat. This prompted some schools in the DCMO BOCES to institute lockouts as a precaution. Some schools in the ONC BOCES district were also placed on lockouts, after unspecified threats were made across upstate New York.
The threats were made less than two weeks after a shooting left four people dead and seven injured at a high school in Oxford, Michigan. A student, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, was charged with murder and other charges, and his parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter for their roles in providing the gun, according to prosecutors. The school district has also been sued by the parents of an injured student, claiming the school did not react appropriately to signs of the impending shooting.
According to a BOCES media release, a threat was made Friday morning on the social media app Snapchat. At about 9:20 a.m., DCMO BOCES was alerted and by 9:26 a.m. both the Alan D. Pole Campus in Norwich and the administration building "were placed on a precautionary hold-in-place." Afternoon classes were not held at the Alan D. Pole Campus.
The district announced on its website at 1:45 p.m. that the hold-in-place had been lifted and students were dismissed "according to the transportation and pick up process."
The release said "Safety measures were immediately deployed to all 16 component districts communicating the situation and the restricted facility access."
Out of precaution, some district administrators in the DCMO BOCES district put their schools on lockout, which meant no one could enter the building until classes were dismissed for the day or until the district administration felt it was safe to do so. Afton, Delaware Academy, Greene, Otselic Valley, Oxford Academy, Unadilla Valley and Unatego superintendents all placed their schools on lockout, and Otselic Valley announced on its Twitter account that school buses would be late as they were being dismissed one at a time.
Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said the State Police is assisting the Norwich City Police Department and the Chenango County Sheriff's Office in the investigation into the threat against DCMO BOCES.
A post on the Otsego County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page reported threats weren't limited to DCMO BOCES: "This morning we were notified by a local school district who became aware of a social media threat to unnamed schools. This threat apparently began circulating in several NYS Counties last evening and early this morning. The threat has been received by students at various schools in the area and statewide. Through the investigation, the threat appears to be false."
Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. said threats were circulated in Chenango, Cortland, Montgomery, Oneida, Albany, Schenectady and Otsego counties.
In addition to the abovementioned school districts, the following local district administrators placed their schools on lockout: Edmeston, Cooperstown and Roxbury.
Unadilla Valley Superintendent Brenton S. Taylor posted a note about Friday's lockout and thanked the New Berlin Town Police Department for "for adding an additional officer to assist our School Resource Officer during this time."
The Oneonta Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the threats and said "A short time ago, the Oneonta Police Department was made aware of a social media report about a disruption in schools today. Through investigation, the threat appears to be unsubstantiated and follows a pattern of previous similar social media false reports, has been received by students at schools statewide, and does not appear to be associated with the Oneonta City School District. Out of an abundance of caution, however, there will be officers in and around all areas of the City’s School District when possible."
