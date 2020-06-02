Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in three of the four counties in The Daily Star’s coverage area.
Schoharie County’s COVID-19 case total reached 50 Tuesday, with three additional cases reported since the most recent update on May 20. Cases have surfaced “in all parts of Schoharie County,” according to a media release.
Three individuals are in isolation, 46 have recovered and one is deceased, according to the release. Nine Schoharie County residents have required hospitalization to date. Twelve individuals remain in quarantine and 211 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume normal activities.
Otsego County announced Tuesday two new COVID-19 cases since the most recent update was issued May 27, bringing the countywide total to 67. Of those, five are deceased, 58 have recovered and none are currently hospitalized, according to a media release.
Sixteen individuals remain in quarantine and 291 have been released to date, according to the release. To date, 3,222 negative test results have been reported.
Delaware County reported a total of 75 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up two from the day prior. Six residents are isolating at home, two are hospitalized, four are deceased and 63 have recovered.
To date, the county has conducted 2,812 tests on 2,149 individuals, 2,017 have yielded negative results and 34 of which have results pending.
No new COVID-19 cases were announced Tuesday in Chenango County. The countywide case total remains at 133 for the second day in a row.
One individual is hospitalized, five are deceased, 93 have recovered and 107 remain in quarantine, according to a media release. To date, the county has conducted 4,467 tests.
