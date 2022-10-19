Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced Wednesday that a six-month investigation resulted in the arrest of three Delaware County residents on charges of larceny and burglary.
According to a media release from DuMond’s office, deputies were dispatched on April 29to a report of a burglary at Herman’s Trailer Sales in Walton. An investigation revealed that a number of items were removed from a residence, garage and office, including household items, office equipment and miscellaneous tools and parts.
The Sheriff’s Office later received a number of additional reports of larceny and burglary from the same location, including the reported theft of household items, office equipment, miscellaneous tools, parts, and scrap steel, the release said.
Further investigation revealed that a number of stolen items including rare antiquities and jewelry were sold for cash at a pawn shop in the city of Utica, the release said. After the recovery of the stolen and pawned property, and upon completion of the investigation, police located and retrieved a quantity of the stolen items from various locations in Walton, Sidney, Unadilla and South New Berlin.
On Oct. 7, deputies arrested Francis Lupo, 39, of Walton, and charged him with petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief and three counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony; Luke Lupo, 44, South New Berlin, was charged with petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree burglary; and Mistyblue Decker, 33, of Hancock, who was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
According to the release, Decker was issued appearance tickets returnable to Walton Town Court. Francis Lupo and Luke Lupo were arraigned in Town of Walton Court and were released without bail to await further court action.
The New Berlin Police Department and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation, the release said.
Sheriff’s Deputies say this investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be filed in the future.
