Three principals of Phinaliz Communications LLC, a company based in Otsego County, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 24 in connection with a long-running scheme to steal more than $1 million from the Medicaid program, state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced Monday on behalf of the joint state, local and federal investigating agencies, according to a press release.
The arrests follow a joint investigation by the state Comptroller's Office, the Otsego County District Attorney's Office, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, the Oneonta Police Department and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.
The three defendants — Philip Mtui, 46, of Mechanicville; Mbaga Kaiza, 47, undisclosed residence in New York state; Tony Taylor, 42, undisclosed residence — allegedly billed for fake transportation services, duplicated and inflated costs and paid kickbacks to Medicaid recipients.
"The defendants allegedly engaged in a systematic scam to defraud the Medicaid program of millions of dollars," DiNapoli said in the statement. "Medicaid fraud impacts us all and diverts money from those truly in need. Thanks to the partnership between my office, Otsego County District Attorney Muehl, Otsego County Sheriff Devlin, Oneonta Chief of Police Witzenburg and the HHS-OIG, this fraud was uncovered and now these defendants will be held accountable."
Phinaliz Communications is enrolled in the Medicaid program as a participating transportation provider for Medicaid recipients. Under Medicaid regulations, patients may use transportation services for legitimate appointments which are billed to the Medicaid program by the provider.
Phinaliz is owned by Mtui. Kaiza is the operational manager. Taylor is a manager, dispatcher and driver.
The joint investigation revealed that during a four-year period, Mtui and Kaiza defrauded the Medicaid program by claiming payment for rides that never occurred, and double, triple or quadruple billing for rides that did occur, officials said.
Investigators found that Medicaid enrollees were being paid kickbacks by the company to use their service and provide their information to facilitate the alleged crimes.
The crime ring was exposed through a multi-year investigation by state, local and federal authorities involving extensive surveillance and the execution of a search warrant on company headquarters.
These are the first round of arrests and the investigation is continuing, according to the press release from DiNapoli.
Mtui and Kaiza were arraigned in Oneonta City Court on one count of first degree grand larceny, theft of over $1 million. Mtui and Kaiza both were held on $250,000 bail.
Taylor was arrested on one count of sixth degree conspiracy related to the kickback scheme and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 19.
The Otsego County Department of Probation, the Otsego County Department of Social Services, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the East Greenbush Police Department also assisted in the investigation.
Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. said in the statement that in initiating this investigation, "we immediately realized its impact and importance and are therefore appreciative of the support we received."
"We commend our local, state, law enforcement and administrative partners, especially Paul White of Viapath Technologies, for their tireless dedication to a comprehensive and thorough investigation," Devlin said. "Collectively, this effort identified, disrupted, and dismantled criminal activity that affected every citizen and taxpayer of New York state."
Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenberg said in the statement that the disruption from criminal behavior and associated kickbacks for fraudulent charges has an impact beyond theft.
"The kickbacks were undoubtably used to fuel substance abuse issues for vulnerable people, resulting in a host of other complications in our community," Witzenberg said. "It is not just an example of theft and fraud from the public, but the exploitation of people for profit. I would like to thank the Otsego County District Attorney’s Office and the Otsego County Sheriff’s office, as well as the other partners in this investigation, for their cooperation and coordination."
Naomi Gruchacz, Special Agent in Charge with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, said in the statement that the agency "continuously works with our law enforcement partners to investigate individuals who are believed to have exploited federally funded health care programs for their own greed."
"Individuals and entities that participate in federal and state health care systems are required to obey the laws meant to preserve the integrity of program funds and the provision of appropriate, quality services to patients," she said.
