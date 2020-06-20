Three people were arrested and charged with the felony of grand larceny in the fourth degree June 7 after a theft at Price Chopper in the village of Richfield Springs, state police said in a June 18 media release.
Store employees called 911 after they witnessed the three people take two grocery carts filled with items, leave the store without paying then load up an SUV, the release said. Employees were able to obtain a license plate, provide the description of the vehicle and of the suspects. The total cost of the items was determined to be over $1,000.
An investigation revealed that the vehicle the trio used to leave the store was also taken without permission, troopers said. The three arrested were Kenneth R. Cravotta, 35, and Stephanie M. Goodsill, 25, both Morris, and Candis R. Burnette, 26 of Cobleskill.
In addition to the grand larceny charge, the each were charged with the misdemeanor of unauthorized use of a vehicle. They were issued appearance tickets to the Richfield Springs Village Court on July 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.