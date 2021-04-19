Three area counties reported COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.
Otsego County reported another death on the county Department of Health website, with 41 new cases over the weekend. The county reported 58 total deaths, but a count by The Daily Star shows the total as 59. An email and a phone call questioning the discrepancy in the count placed last week have not been returned.
According to the website, there were 133 active cases, with five people hospitalized.
The testing positivity rate was 1.9%, slightly above the seven-day average of 1.5%.
The county has recorded 4,228 cases.
Delaware County also reported another COVID-19 death over the weekend.
The death was included in a Monday media release that also reported 35 new cases between Friday and Monday. There were 122 active cases among county residents, with 15 people hospitalized and 229 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,217 cases and 47 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Schoharie County reported its 16th COVID-19 death and 12 new cases between Friday and Monday, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has had 1,555 confirmed cases.
Chenango County reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday.
According to a Monday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 99 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 455 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,091 confirmed cases and 72 deaths since the pandemic began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 3,783 people hospitalized, with 836 patients in intensive care units and 521 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 2.94%. There were 44 COVID-19 deaths in the state Sunday.
Cuomo also gave an update on COVID-19 restrictions. He also announced that movie theater capacity will increase to 33% starting April 26. Low-risk, indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment — including museums, aquariums, zoos and botanical gardens — will increase to 50 percent capacity also beginning April 26.
Beginning May 19, spectator capacity will increase to 25 percent at large-scale arenas and event venues, including professional and collegiate sports, and major performances. Social distancing, masks, health screenings and all other health and safety protocols will remain in effect.
"New Yorkers should be encouraged by the incredible progress they have made in reducing the infection rate and getting vaccinated," Cuomo said in a media release. "While we are not yet out of the woods, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we have been able to safely re-open more facets of our economy."
