Local health departments reported low to moderate numbers of new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Otsego County reported 13 new cases between Friday and Monday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 26 active cases Monday, with one person hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 6.1%, up sharply from the seven-day average of 0.9%.
The county has recorded 4,453 cases and 63 COVID-19 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
According to a Monday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 40 active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized and 190 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,455 confirmed cases and 76 deaths from the virus.
Schoharie County reported just one new case between Friday and Monday. the county has had 1,680 cases and 17 deaths from the disease, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Delaware County no longer gives daily reports. A weekly report is expected Thursday.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the seven-day average positivity rate as declined for 49 straight days. The daily positivity rate was 1.09%.
There were 929 new positive cases reported, the first day with fewer than 1,000 cases since Oct. 18. There were 1,305 people hospitalized, with 303 patients in intensive care units and 185 intubated. There were 14 COVID-19 deaths in the state Sunday.
Cuomo also announced Monday that, based on current COVID trajectory, all schools in the state will reopen for full in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year beginning in September.
"While teachers and school administrators did an incredible job pivoting to remote learning with virtually zero notice, there's no denying the discrimination students who did not have the right equipment faced," Cuomo said in a media release.
"With the way our COVID numbers are currently trending, there is no reason why our students should not get back to in-person learning as usual and we look forward to welcoming them back," he said. "If there is a change in the trajectory of the virus, we will revisit the decision."
