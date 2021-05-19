Proposed budgets for the 2021-2022 school year passed in each of the 39 school district’s throughout The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area Tuesday, May 18.

The following results were posted after Tuesday’s print deadline:

Afton Central School District

budget (+0.57%) $16,568,022: 191 yes, 72 no

purchase bus, van: 185 yes, 79 no

school board (3): Brenda James: 194; Tina Miner-James: 182; Stephanie Rupakus: 149; Brian Hart: 148

Sherburne-Earlville Central School District

budget (+4.34%) $36,579,794: 170 yes, 33 no

school board (3): Debra Kurtz: 180; Peter Karaman: 171; Rachel Amann-Burns: 47

Margaretville Central School District

budget (+2.67%) $11,858,952: 162 yes, 23 no

purchase bus: 150 yes, 33 no

school board (3): Kent Brown: 167; Matt Steen: 140; Marc Osterweil: 128; Noel Amundsen: 47

