Three people were arrested on felony drug and other charges Wednesday, Aug. 12, after a caller reported a car driving erratically on Interstate 88, state police announced in a media release.
Amber R. Snyder, 40, and Brett Oteri, 28, both of Cobleskill and David Jutrzenka, 61, of Richmondville, were each charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, crack cocaine, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, heroin.
The charges followed the arrest of Snyder on a felony charge driving while ability impaired by drugs during a vehicle stop by Cobleskill troopers on state Route 30 near Exit 23 of I-88 in the town of Schoharie.
Troopers observed drug paraphernalia and detected signs of impairment, the release said. Snyder failed a field sobriety tests, troopers said, and was taken into custody. Troopers then located more than five grams of crack cocaine and more than two grams of heroin in the vehicle, the release said. Oteri and Jutrzenka were passengers of the vehicle at the time.
The three were processed and released and are scheduled to answer the charges at 4 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Schoharie Town court.
