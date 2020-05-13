East Meredith couple Chris and Kim Altmann have been beating the “quarantine blues” by indulging in their favorite pastime, metal detecting, in search of a 20-year-old time capsule supposedly buried on an old Delhi farm.
“It really is the perfect hobby for social distancing,” Chris said.
The Altmanns, together with Walton resident Jason Schwartz, are the Delaware County Diggers, who offer their metal detecting services to those in search of lost jewelry, septic tanks and property stakes, or who are simply curious about their property’s hidden history.
The trio connected via Facebook with Delhi property owner Matthew Marchese, who had taken an interest in finding a time capsule supposedly buried there by the previous owners.
Marchese said he bought the property, including a farmhouse built in 1860, in December 2018 from Pat Cottier, who owned it with her late husband, William, for several years.
Marchese said he learned of the time capsule from his neighbors, Doug and Birgitt Merrel, when he called upon them to borrow some flour when Price Chopper ran out amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Birgitt, who said she noticed Marchese digging around on his property and putting in new shrubs, mentioned in passing that if he came across anything “mysterious” in the yard, it could be the time capsule.
“It was a long time ago,” Doug said. “We had a New Year’s Eve party — you know how those go. I don’t know how it all started, but a bunch of us came up with the crazy idea.”
“I put in my draft card, and Willy put a can of beer in it, if I know Willy,” he continued. “Some people put money in, because everybody was worried the banks would shut down with Y2K.”
The Merrels said they never knew where the time capsule was buried — or if it was buried at all — because the ground was frozen that night and too hard to dig.
“We’re looking for a stone or tree or something that would have marked where it was buried,” Chris said.
Knowing that the capsule contained a beer can was helpful in the search, Chris said. “If it was just tupperware and paper, we might not be able to pick it up.”
After a day and a half of scanning and digging, the team found several coins, ranging from old Indian pennies to modern change; metal buttons, an iron ax head, a pewter spoon from the 1700s and a couple of Matchbox cars from the ‘90s.
“It gives you a little snapshot of the people who lived here,” Chris said.
“You’d be surprised how deep down some of this stuff is,” he continued. “Over time, things start sinking, the grass clippings pile on and they get buried. On farmland, the plowing brings things back up to the surface, and sometimes frost heaves will turn things up, too.”
March through November is the ideal metal detecting season, according to Schwartz, who also serves as board president of the Walton Historical Society.
“It’s a crapshoot,” he said. “Even if you don’t find what you’re looking for, you find some cool stories, and meeting with the homeowners is great.”
“I grew up in flea markets with my father,” Marchese said. I don’t know much about this stuff, but I appreciate it.”
As a courtesy, the Diggers clean off their findings and do their best to identify the era they came from — a skill Chris said comes easier with experience in the field. Sometimes the property owners keep the artefacts, and other times they are donated or loaned for exhibition by museums and historical societies.
“I think it would be great if they found it,” Birgitt said. “We just had a lot of good times down there, lots of parties. One night we just decided to go crazy and thought ‘who knows, if somebody found it, what they would think of us.’”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
