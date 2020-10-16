Police said three people were injured Friday morning in a head-on collision in Delhi.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies, Delhi firefighters and members of the Delhi and Bovina emergency squads were called about 10:45 a.m. to a report of a head-on collision with entrapment on state Route 28 in Delhi, near the intersection with Federal Hill Road.
Deputies said their investigation determined that Robert E. Helt, 87, of Margaretville, was driving north when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck an oncoming car being driven FaithAnn Hill, 54, of Delhi.
According to the release, Helt was extricated from his vehicle by a homeowner and a passerby immediately after the collision. Hill and a passenger in her vehicle, Corinne N. Wheeler, 31, of Delhi, were extricated from their vehicle by members of the Delhi Fire Department . All three victims were transported to O’Connor Hospital in Delhi for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
Deputies are continuing their investigation of this accident, according to the release.
