Otsego County reported two more COVID-19 deaths Monday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 17 new cases in the county on Monday. There were 85 active cases, with seven people hospitalized.
The county has recorded 3,029 confirmed cases and 51 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County also reported a death over the weekend, its 12th. According to the state COVID-19 Tracker website, the county reported five new cases Monday and has now had 1,173 confirmed cases.
Delaware County also reported a death Monday, its 41st.
The county reported seven new cases Monday, after reporting 12 Saturday and 10 Sunday.
According to the county Health Department's COVID-19 "dashboard," there were 113 active cases in the county, with 22 people hospitalized and 229 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,459 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 81 active cases Monday, with 13 hospitalized and 211 people under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,376 confirmed Cases and 50 COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday there were 5,804 people hospitalized, with 1,148 patients in intensive care units and 780 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 4.33%. There were 89 COVID-19 deaths in the state Sunday.
"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers, we're beating back COVID more and more every day and that has allowed us to begin reopening different facets of the economy as part of our post-COVID reconstruction," Cuomo said. "Not only are our hospitalization and infection rates declining, but we're continuing to build out New York's already expansive vaccination network to ensure underserved communities are not denied access to this life saving medication. While we're not out of the woods yet, we have the momentum on our side. As long as we stay united and keep doing what we know works, we will finally defeat this invisible enemy and get back to normal."
