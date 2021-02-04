Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 22F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 22F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.