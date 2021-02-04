COVID-19 deaths continue to mount in the area, as three of the four counties in the region reported that residents had died from the disease.
Chenango County reported Thursday morning that two more county residents have died from COVID-19.
"Yesterday our team confirmed two additional COVID19 deaths in Chenango County. Our sympathies are with the bereaved," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said.
There were 13 new cases reported Thursday. The county now has 138 active cases, with 24 people hospitalized and 378 under active quarantine.
Chenango has recorded 2,146 confirmed cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County also reported a death Thursday, the county's 32nd.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 30 new cases detected Friday. There were 124 active cases in the county, with 18 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,810 cases of recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County also reported a death Thursday. The county has two new cases and has now recorded 1,047 since the pandemic began, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. Nine Schoharie County residents have died from the disease.
Delaware County reported 13 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 90 active cases in the county, with 16 people hospitalized and 278 people under mandatory quarantine.
The county has had 1,234 cases and 38 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported Thursday there were 7,967 people hospitalized, the lowest number since Jan. 2. He said there were 1,506 patients in intensive care units and 986 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 4.38%, the lowest daily statewide rate since Nov. 28, according to a media release. There were 135 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
"The good news is New York's numbers continue to show progress as the holiday surge recedes," Cuomo said. "Our positivity rate has been steadily declining, and that success is a reflection of New Yorkers' commitment to defeating this beast. We know the weapon to win the war is the vaccine and more and more needles are getting in arms every day, but the federal supply is still not enough. This has been a long road, but I commend New Yorkers for their determination through it all. As we enter into Super Bowl weekend, we cannot get cocky with COVID — we must remain vigilant: be smart, wear a mask, socially distance and stay New York Tough."
