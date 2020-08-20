Three local rallies planned to condemn USPS cuts

Delhi, Franklin and Norwich will join a host of nationwide rallies at 11 a.m. Saturday calling attention to the plight of the Post Office.
“A number of us in Delaware County are really alarmed at the changes mandated at the Post Office,” said Leslie Kauffman, who helped coordinate the Delaware County rallies, which will be held at each town’s respective post office.
More than 20 states, including New York, filed lawsuits against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for cutting overtime, late delivery trips and other expenses that ensure mail arrives at its destination on time, resulting in a national slowdown of mail and potentially disenfranchising millions of voters amid the upcoming presidential election.
“These delays can be not just frustrating, but really dangerous and actively harmful,” Kauffman said, noting that veterans, the elderly, and disabled people are among those most reliant upon the postal service, Kauffman said, especially for the delivery of medicines, Social Security checks and supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.
“In rural areas, small businesses rely on the Post Office to ship their products and get supplies,” she continued.
The Delhi and Franklin rallies will allow participants to share what the Post Office means to them and how they have been affected by the service slowdowns, Kauffman said.
“We’re also here to show support and appreciation for our postal workers,” she continued. “They are vital, essential workers, and I think the pandemic has made us all acutely aware of how much of a lifeline they are.”
The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Saturday on the “Delivering for America Act,” which would prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or the level of service it had in place on Jan. 1, and would include the $25 billion the House has already approved as part of the COVID-19 rescue that is stalled in the Senate.
“This issue resonates really deeply with a lot of people,” Kauffman said. “People who wouldn’t necessarily agree on other issues would agree that the Post Office is a vital service.”
For more information or to find a local rally, visit act.moveon.org
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
