The recent surge in COVID-19 deaths in the region continued Tuesday, as Chenango County reported two more people have died from the disease and Otsego County reported one.
"Heavy heartedly we are reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths in Chenango County," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased."
The county also reported 21 new cases over the previous day, bringing the total of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,129.
According to the release, there are 137 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 521 under quarantine.
There have now been 18 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Otsego County reported its latest death just a day after reporting four of them.
According to a media release, there were 23 new cases reported Tuesday. There are 92 active cases in the county, with 17 people in hospitals.
Otsego has recorded 1,868 cases and 17 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 12 new cases Tuesday. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 96 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 276 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 689 cases and 12 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 11 new cases Tuesday, bringing its confirmed total to 527, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has reported two deaths.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced updated quarantine guidelines for New York that are consistent with the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance. Under the new guidelines, individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end their quarantine after 10 days without a testing requirement as long as no symptoms have been reported during the quarantine period. After day 10 is reached, individuals must continue monitoring for symptoms through day 14 and if any develop, they should immediately self-isolate and contact the local health department or their healthcare provider to report this change and determine if they should seek testing.
People should continue strict adherence to all recommended safe behaviors to stop the spread — wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings, a media release from Cuomo's office said.
"As we approach the New Year and the end of the holiday season, all New Yorkers must remember one simple truth — celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Cuomo said in the release. "While the holidays have always been synonymous with socialization, the data shows vast majority of new cases are stemming from private gatherings. I understand not being able to join together with loved ones makes an already trying year, more difficult, but it also means we control our own destiny."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.