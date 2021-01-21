Chenango County Public Health announced this morning that three more residents have died of COVID-19.
There have been 86 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic in the four-county area since March. Chenango has reported 35, Delaware, 22, Otsego has had 24 and Schoharie has reported five.
Chenango reported 47 new cases this morning, after reporting just eight yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,795. Of those, 192 are active, an increase of one since Wednesday. There are 22 people hospitalized, an increase of one, and the number of quarantines have dropped by 85 to 447.
