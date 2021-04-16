Chenango County reported three more deaths from COVID on Friday.
There have been 72 people in the county who have died from the disease since the pandemic began last March, the county Public Health Department said.
In Otsego County's report Thursday, there were 56 total deaths listed. However, as of Friday, April 9, the county reported 55 deaths, and two more were reported this week. A email sent Wednesday and a message left Thursday with the county Health Department requesting clarification were not returned.
Delaware County has reported 46 deaths, and according to the state COVID Tracker, 15 Schoharie residents have died of COVID.
