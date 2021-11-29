Three more Otsego County residents have died from COVID-19.
The deaths were included in a Monday, Nov. 29, update on the Otsego County Department of Health website. The county's COVID death toll is now 86.
The report said there were 190 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized. There were 31 new cases reported Monday.
The seven-day average for positive tests is 8.8%, which places Otsego County in the "high" category for community transmission.
There were no deaths reported since last week in Chenango, Delaware or Schoharie counties.
Delaware County reported 76 new cases over the weekend. It now has 202 active cases and 14 people hospitalized, according to a media release from Delaware County Public Health.
Monday's report from Chenango County Public Health showed 168 active cases and 10 people hospitalized.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 41 COVID-19 deaths Sunday.
"With the arrival of winter when more people are traveling and gathering indoors, and the emergence of the Omicron variant, we are reminded that we cannot let our guard down in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19," Hochul said in a media release. "We are not defenseless, vaccinations and testing are the best tools we have in preventing further spread of the virus and its variants. If you have yet to get your vaccine, go out and do so as soon as you can and if you're due for your booster, doses are readily available across the state. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay safe as we head into the winter season."
