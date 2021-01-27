The number of COVID-19 deaths in the region continues to rise, as Chenango and Otsego counties reported more deaths from the disease Wednesday.
"Yesterday our team confirmed 2 more COVID19 related deaths in the Chenango County," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our hearts are with the bereaved at this time. We continue to call on everyone to be diligent, wear the mask, wash the hands, socially distance and stop the spread of this virus."
The county reported 16 new COVID cases Wednesday. According to the release, there were 180 active cases, with 18 people hospitalized and 531 under active quarantine.
There have been 1,959 confirmed cases and 37 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported one new death Wednesday.
According to a the county Health Department website, there were 20 new cases reported. The county now has 223 active cases, with 17 people hospitalized.
The county has now recorded 2,654 cases and 28 deaths.
Delaware County reported 15 new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 163 active cases in the county, with 20 people hospitalized and 329 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,169 cases and 35 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported eight new cases Wednesday and has now recoded 998 cases, according the the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The website also shows the county with eight COVID-19 deaths since recording began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported Wednesday that 8,771 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, with 1,558 in intensive care units and 1,027 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 5.44%, he said. There were 170 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday.
Cuomo also said 42 cases of the so-called "UK variant" of the disease have been detected in New York.
"The new strains are a real concern," he said. "Everything I said about the holiday surge, we anticipated it. It happened. It's over. The new strains are a real concern and the COVID threat is not over."
He said, "We still have to be careful about hospital capacity. If we run out of hospital capacity I am telling you today. Why? It will happen. It will happen because a new strain happens and the staff winds up sick. The hospitals will say I don't have enough staff for the beds and their capacity will come down. The only way you prevent that is vaccinate the health care staff."
