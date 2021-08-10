The resurgence of COVID-19 in the area has proven deadly in Chenango County.
A Tuesday media release from the Chenango County Health Department said, "This morning we are sad to report that we have confirmed 3 additional COVID-19 attributed deaths since our last report. Locally we continue to see a rise in cases similar to what is being experienced across the state. We implore all residents to take steps to protect themselves and the most vulnerable around them. The number one step that you can take is to get vaccinated."
Chenango issues weekly reports.
The department reported 60 active cases in the county, with three hospitalized and 133 under active quarantine.
Chenango has now confirmed 3,621 cases and 80 COVID-19 deaths.
Statistics show the county lags behind the state in rates of vaccination.
According to the state Department of health, 53.7 % of the Chenango County population has had at least one dose of vaccine, while 64.6 % of those 18 and older have had one dose. There are 25,534 people with one dose and 23,914 with a completed dose series.
Statewide, 63.7 % of the population has had at least one dose of vaccine and 73.6 % of those 18 and older have had at least one dose, according to the national Centers for Disease Control.
The Health Department now has COVID-19 vaccinations in its clinics, the release said. Call 607-337-1660 for an appointment. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Aug. 13, Aug. 20 and Aug. 27. More clinics will be scheduled soon, the release said.
For more information, call 607-337-1660. The department will also help those who are homeless or homebound, according to the release.
