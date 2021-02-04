Three more area residents have died from COVID-19.
Delaware County Public Health announced two deaths as part of a daily report that also showed nine new cases of the disease Wednesday. According to the report, there are now 84 active cases in the county, with 15 people hospitalized and 278 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,221 cases and 38 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County also reported a death, its 31st.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, 23 new cases were reported Wednesday. There are 126 active cases, with 18 people hospitalized.
The county has recorded 2,783 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 137 active cases in the county, with 23 people hospitalized and 402 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,133 confirmed cases and 45 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported two new cases Wednesday and has not recorded a total of 1,045, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has had eight deaths.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were 160 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
According to a media release, there were 8,082 people hospitalized statewide, with 1,522 patients in intensive care units and 1,003 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 4.68% and the seven-day average positivity rate has declined for 26 consecutive days, the release said.
“Our statewide positivity rate is decreasing by the day, and with our distribution networks at the ready for more supply from the federal government, we are prepared to get needles in arms as quickly as possible, getting us one step closer to our goal of winning this war,” Cuomo said. “I applaud New Yorkers for their discipline and dedication to defeating this virus, and continue to ask everyone to keep this trend going and wear a mask, avoid gatherings and socially distance.”
