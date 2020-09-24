SUNY Oneonta reported three new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing its total to date to 684. One student was in isolation and two were in quarantine.
Hartwick College said it had no new cases Thursday, with its total remaining at 17. There are two active cases on campus.
The number of active cases in Chenango County dropped to two and no one is hospitalized, the county reported Thursday. No new cases were reported leaving the to-date total at 248.
There were no new cases reported in Delaware County. There are three active cases, with no hospitalizations. The county has had 120 cases since the pandemic began.
No reports were issued for Otsego County, which Wednesay reported a total of 867 cases to-day, and Schoharie County, which last reported 86 total cases as of Sept. 16.
There have 22 deaths across the area, one in Schoharie and seven in each of the other three counties, since the pandemic began.
