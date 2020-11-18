A vandalism incident last week on Franklin Central School grounds led to the arrest of one student and administrative discipline of two others.
Deputies responded to the school’s lower athletic field Thursday morning, Nov. 12, to investigate “derogatory phrases that were political in nature” sprayed in shaving cream, according to Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond.
A 15-year-old male involved in the investigation was accused of threatening one of the other students by displaying what appeared to be a firearm — later revealed to be a BB gun, according to DuMond — and attempting to intimidate the student out of cooperating with the police investigation.
The following evening, the 15-year-old was charged with second-degree menacing and issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear before Delaware County Probation at a later date.
School officials are handling the vandalism incident as an internal matter. In a Nov. 18 letter to parents, district Superintendent Brad Zilliox said that “the investigation has been closed with both legal action and district disciplinary consequences in place.”
