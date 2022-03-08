Three local high school students have been awarded scholarships to attend a conference in Albany, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation.
The 22nd annual Students Inside Albany conference will bring together 60 students from across the state to learn about state government, according to a media release. The conference is scheduled for May 22 through 25.
Jordan Forbes was selected by the League of Women Voters of Oneonta. Olivia Loewenguth and Anne Walker were selected by the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area.
According to the release, students will "learn the ins and outs of state government and participate in a series of interactive lectures on the state budget process, the roles of lobbyists in the legislative process and media in politics, citizen rights to access government information and the move to reform state government." Students will also tour the state’s Capitol and shadow their senators and Assembly members at an afternoon session in the legislative chambers.
“I want to congratulate Olivia, Anne and Jordan,” Liane Hirabayashi, co-president of the Cooperstown Area League, said in the release. “They are impressive young women and we are happy they each will get this experience in Albany.”
"We also want to thank you all the candidates that applied for the scholarship," said Maria Kaltenbach, the Cooperstown League’s coordinator for Students Inside Albany. Lisa Samols coordinated the process for the Oneonta League.
For more information on the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area, visit lwvcooperstownarea.org. For information on the League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area, visit www.lwvoneonta.org.
