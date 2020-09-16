A run-off election for a seat on the Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to Trustee MacGuire Benton.
Benton, a Democrat running for re-election, tied with Republican challenger Mary-Margaret Robbins with 272 votes each the night of the election. The tie was certified following an audit the following day by the Otsego County Board of Elections.
“I couldn’t agree to flipping a coin or drawing a name from a hat,” Benton said on his official trustee Facebook page, referring to the proposed alternatives for settling a tie in the race.
Incumbent Trustee Joe Membrino was reelected with 287 votes.
Poll hours and the availability of absentee voting has yet to be announced.
