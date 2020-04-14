To our readers:

The Daily Star has been the No. 1 news source in Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Schoharie counties for nearly 130 years, providing the local news and information you both need and want. Our relentless coronavirus coverage has underscored the importance of our mission to serve our communities.
The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for businesses. Many have suffered from lost revenue. The Daily Star is no exception. The reduction in advertising revenue has been substantial and has required me to make some difficult decisions.
Effective April 20, we will begin a five-days-a-week publishing schedule, discontinuing the Monday edition. We will continue print publication and delivery to subscribers and newsstands Tuesday through Saturday.
The electronic version of the print edition will also be produced Tuesday through Saturday. It features the same format as the print paper and also has some extra benefits, including allowing you to make the type as large as you want. It can be read on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone.
Our website, www.thedailystar.com, will continue to bring you the news before it hits the newsstands and offer features you can’t find in print.
If you have not activated your electronic access to the website and e-edition, please call us at 607-432-1000 and we will help get you set up. I strongly urge you to activate your digital access and to also sign up for breaking news alerts. Those are valuable parts of your subscription.
Readership changes, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in community newspapers around the country publishing newspapers fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future. Some have reduced print editions to just three days a week.
During normal times, our business is very strong. Combined readership in print and online is the highest it’s ever been and our finances are solid. The reduction of this one delivery day will help us continue to provide the quality product you’ve come to expect moving forward.
Let me be clear. The Daily Star is not going anywhere. This change is not an indication that we plan to further reduce print publication days further or go to digital only.
Our four-county region is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
