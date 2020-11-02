The 2020 election could be one of the most uncertain in modern U.S. history because of record absentee, mail-in and early voting.
It is almost certain the winner of the presidential election, and possibly some local and statewide races, won’t be known Election Night. In New York, absentee ballots will not be reported Election Night, and may be received at the local boards of election until Nov. 10.
On Election Night we will report the latest numbers available. We will rely on The Associated Press to declare winners in any state or national races. Local races will be called when there are enough votes to justify making the call.
Numbers will be updated on our website at https://tinyurl.com/ds2020election as they become available from AP or the state or county Boards of Elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.