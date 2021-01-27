Toastmasters event to share 'adventures'

The Oneonta chapter of Toastmasters International will turn its next Zoom meeting into a game show with its "That's my Adventure" night.
The recruiting event will take place from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
"Toastmasters is international. It is big in places like Asia. We have a local club here in Oneonta," Shane Digan, the local chapter's vice president for membership, said. "It is a small group of about 10 people, but we like to have fun.
"People are invited to any meeting, but the open house is a good way to get people interested," he continued.
In a pre-sign up form, participants will be asked to tell a story about an adventure they had.
"It can be made up or it can be real," Digan said.
Digan and other event organizers will choose several stories to read and the group will select its favorite story. The winning storyteller will get to retell the story in his or her own words, Digan said.
The event is free and there will be prizes.
Digan said Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig will be a special guest at Thursday's meeting.
Digan said Toastmasters is known as a professional organization that has shaped many business people, politicians and other public speakers. Meetings take place twice a month, on the second and fourth Thursdays. In addition to giving speeches, the members discuss "table topics" and work on professional development.
Meetings normally are held at Green Earth in Oneonta, but have been taking place via Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, email Digan at Shanecdigan@gmail.com or go to www.oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org.
