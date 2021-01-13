Tompkins gets $4K grant to repair historic fire tower

The town of Tompkins was awarded $4,000 by the Preservation League of New York State to begin the processing of restoring a historic fire tower.
The grant will fund a building condition report of the Rock Rift Fire Observation Tower, located on the Cannonsville Reservoir near the towns of Walton and Hancock, according to Tompkins Town Supervisor Bill Layton.
“The plan is to fix it up and make it accessible,” he said.
The 68-foot steel structure was built in 1934 by workers with the Civilian Conservation Corps, one of the “alphabet soup” agencies implemented by Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of the New Deal. The tower was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.
The Rock Rift tower was among several maintained by New York state as part of the forest fire observation and prevention measures enacted throughout the early 20th century, Layton said.
New York City purchased the parcel of land in 1957 as part of its 1,600-square-mile West-of-Hudson Watershed. Ownership of the tower was transferred to the town of Tompkins by the Department of Environmental Protection in 2017, but the land it stands on is still owned by the city.
“I am grateful to Preserve New York for their grant, which will enable the town to preserve the last remaining standing structure associated with Rock Roft,” Layton said. “Rock Rift was obliterated by New York City as part of the extension of their reservoir system westward into the Delaware River watershed.”
Rock Rift, a former hamlet in the town of Tompkins, was seized by the city through the use of eminent domain in the mid-20th century. Bluestone front steps to some of the former businesses and homes can still be seen above the waterline of the Cannonsville Reservoir, which was put into service in 1965.
“Everyone in Delaware County knows Rock Rift, Beerstown and Cannonsville were all knocked out to make room for the reservoir,” Layton said.
The tower was decommissioned from active use in 1988 and has since fallen into disrepair, according to Layton. The first set of stairs was removed to deter climbers and prevent injury.
The tower is accessible on foot via the seven-mile Rock Rift Rail Trail, which was constructed by volunteers in 2012 as part of the 567-mile Finger Lakes Trail System, according to the Finger Lakes Trail Conference.
“The fire tower will become a prized recreational destination as well as a cultural touchstone to the rich history of our town,” Layton said.
Otsego County-based engineer James O. Forbes will be contracted by the town to evaluate the tower and compile a report on the extent of the repairs needed, Layton said. The actual restoration of the tower will be funded primarily through donations.
Donations to the Rock Rift Fire Observation Tower development, restoration and maintenance fund can be mailed to the town of Tompkins at P.O. Box 139, Trout Creek, NY 13847.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.