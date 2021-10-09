A Norwich Top Markets patron won the top prize in the Oct. 8 evening drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning.
The ticket sold at the store at 54 E. Main St. was the only winner of that nights drawing, netting the unnamed winner $47,638.50.
Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.