The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for a large section of Central New York, including Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie and Chenango counties.
A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds this evening. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.
A watch means that there is a potential for tornadoes. A warning will be issued if a tornado is sighted on the ground or indicated by weather radar.
