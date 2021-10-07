The history and architecture of East Main Street in Stamford will be explored during a walking tour of the area at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
According to a media release, Main Street began as the Catskill Turnpike in the early 1800s and travelers stopped at Lemuel Lamb’s Tavern, which evolved into the Delaware House. Another tavern across the street also opened and catered to a lively trade of stagecoaches and wagons hauling goods from the Susquehanna to the Hudson.
Early Stamford only had a couple of houses on the east side of the Delaware River, but as business boomed, working-class homes as well as mansions were constructed, the release said. One result of the building boom was the removal of a cemetery that once existed next to the Delaware House, now the rear yard of Gilbert Mansion. Built in the 1850s, it was the home of Judge F.R. Gilbert, who served in the state assembly and as a justice on the New York Supreme Court.
Other sites along East Main Street include the Gables Bed & Breakfast, the Masonic Hall, department store buildings from the late 1800s and the site of the Stamford Mirror newspaper office, now the newly opened Stamford Coffee shop.
The tour will begin near the Grace Episcopal Chapel, next to Family Dollar on East Main Street. Parking is available across the street. The event will be held rain or shine.
The tour will be followed by one on Nov. 14 at Lake Utsayantha, commemorating the 140th anniversary of the skirmish that occurred there in 1781 where three American revolutionary soldiers were killed and buried nearby.
For more information, contact Richard Sears Walling at 607-242-6998 or richwalling@hotmail.com.
