Police issued a ticket Wednesday to the manager of the Town House Inn in Oneonta for second degree criminal nuisance.
Under state law, the misdemeanor offense occurs when the person knowingly conducts or maintains a site where people gather to engage in unlawful conduct.
The name of the manager and further details on the ticket were not released by the Oneonta Police Department by press time Wednesday.
The motel, 318 Main St., was the site of a recent shooting incident. According to Oneonta police, gunfire struck two vehicles in the parking lot Thursday, Aug. 31 with no injuries reported.
The 36-room motel is located on two property parcels. Most of the motel property is owned by and on the same 1.12-acre parcel as the Oneonta Masonic Lodge. The other .18-acre is owned by motel owner Alan G. John.
Lodge representatives did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
Otsego County pays to provide temporary housing for clients of the county’s Department of Social Services in seven rooms at the motel, but John said that he is considering ending his business relationship with the county and no longer accepting DSS clients.
“If I am forced, I have to get out of the business,” he said.
There are currently four or five DSS clients housed at the Town House, he said.
John, 86, has owned the motel business since 1984, according to state business records.
He said that the motel’s short term guests invite their friends to their rooms, which causes problems.
When he confronts the unregistered guests and asks them to leave, they come back within 15 or 20 minutes, even if the police are involved, he said.
“We don’t condone those disturbances,” John said. “People are there, they’re all over the street. It’s unfortunate. It was a beautiful town. Now I don’t know who to blame, the changing lifestyle or the availability of drugs.”
John said he owns other residential and business properties in the city. He said that he wishes the “people in charge” had talked to him and disclosed their problems.
“We could have worked on it together,” he said.
New committee
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek unveiled the new Safe Homes and Neighborhoods Committee during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting and its strategy in addressing the “growing community concerns ... regarding the related issues of the idle undomiciled and domiciled individuals who demonstrate in public their struggle with mental illness and drug addiction,” according to the committee purpose.
“This committee will look and function like no previous committee has,” Drnek said. “At 50,000 feet, you can see how the landscape fits together, and that attention needs to be applied uniquely and holistically. We have to treat the whole, concurrently, with everything as a priority.”
Council members on the new committee include Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, Ed Overbey, unaffiliated-Seventh Ward and Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward. City staff includes Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg.
The committee is divided into five workgroups tasked problem-solving a single, particular set of challenges.
Members of the workgroups are slated to be submitted to the council for approval.
Drnek created a five-point plant of action for the committee:
- Increase community involvement and education in support of public safety
- Explore, determine and facilitate new and additional avenues to expand wrap-around services and accountability for Oneonta’s at-risk population best by drug addiction, mental illness and homelessness
- Enhance accountability and reduce Oneonta’s unsheltered population through relocation within and outside the city
- Identify appropriate social services for relocation/replication and determine the mechanisms and funding support required
- Facilitate environmental adjustments in the city’s downtown and other frequented areas as a deterrent to vagrancy and misuse
During his remarks Tuesday, Drnek expressed his opinion that the housing for unsheltered people needs to be located outside of city limits, although the plan calls for considering locations within the city as well.
“We must determine a venue outside of the city of Oneonta,” he said, “in which those who are in at risk are provided with a safe and supportive environment removed from the easy temptation that has derailed so many and allows a level of individually tailored support and direction that will provide a real chance to lead a better, healthier life.”
Council member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, asked Drnek about this, saying that he is worried that Drnek and the committee members may be called out on endorsing an idea publicly and then recommending something else.
Drnek said that it’s up to the members of the committee workgroups to determine where it makes sense to recommend housing, and that he would take any public flak.
