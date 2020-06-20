The town of Gilboa announced Friday night there is an automated call coming up on caller ID as the Town of Gilboa, with the phone number of 1-607-588-7526.
The call claims that the resident's Social Security information was used in Texas in a fraudulent manner, and asks the resident to press "1" for more information
The town of Gilboa would "not ever call someone about Social Security fraud," officials said in the release. Those who get these calls are sked to report them to the Schoharie County Sheriff's Office at 518-295-8114.
