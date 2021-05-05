The town of Hartwick will hold its Clean Sweep 2021 event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Hartwick Town Hall at 103 Town Drive.
As part of the first-ever Hartwick Appreciation Day, a media release said, Clean Sweep will allow town residents to freely dispose of old household furniture, yard trash and scrap metal. Hartwick Appreciation Day will also feature a number of events, including a Kinney Memorial Library book sale and a Food Bank open house at the Hartwick Community Center.
Hartwick residents can have their items picked up at their homes by a team of volunteers. There will be a fee of $20 for the first load and $10 for subsequent loads. Those who bring their own items to the Town Hall can do so free of charge. Call Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez at 607-293-8123 to make pickup arrangements. The service is for Hartwick residents only; proof of residency will be required.
Televisions and other forms of electronics, such as computers, will not be accepted. Household garbage and hazardous waste will not be accepted either.
Items that will be accepted include:
• Mattresses and box springs at a charge of $30 per mattress or box spring;
• Green waste, including leaves, grass clippings and branches shorter than 4 feet. All can be disposed of free of charge, but must be left at the designated area at Wells Avenue on Hatchery Road;
• Tires. Six passenger tires may be dropped off free of charge. Beyond the six tires, there will be a variable fee based on the size of each tire;
• There will be a $15-per-unit fee for the drop-off and disposal of appliances that contain freon, such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers;
• There will be glass recycling of Pyrex, ceramic dishes, sliding glass doors, window sashes (frames removed) glassware, porcelain, toilets and sinks.
Hartwick is seeking volunteers to help with Clean Sweep. Those who are interested in volunteering, should contact Vazquez at 607-293-8123.
Clean Sweep will also feature a yard sale of items made available through donation, the release said. Donations will be accepted.
With public safety remaining a priority during COVID-19, the release said, the event will adhere to all social distancing and public safety advisories. Residents attending Clean Sweep are requested to wear face masks.
For more information, contact Bruce Markusen at bmarkusen@stny.rr.com or 607-547-8070.
