Town of Oneonta passes mask-wearing ordinance

The town of Oneonta approved a mask-wearing ordinance to fight the coronavirus pandemic at a special meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 30, via Zoom.
The town board voted, 3-2, in favor of the ordinance. Town Supervisor Robert Wood and board members Patricia Jacob and Patricia Riddell Kent voted in favor. Board members Randall Mowers and Brett Holleran voted no.
Holleran said he supported mask wearing and social distancing. He said he had asked for the law to be rewritten to take out some parts of the law dealing with limiting the number of people in a home and requiring mask wearing in private.
Although the law was rewritten, Holleran said it did not address his concerns.
"There's a point where government has overreached and I feel like this is one of those cases," he said.
Wood said he thinks the law is going to be helpful to Oneonta businesses, which have been on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak at SUNY Oneonta during the past month. He said he heard from several business owners or managers who supported the law.
"They felt it took the heat off them and their employees," he said.
"I think it is very difficult. I know it is controversial," he continued. "I think it will help our community."
The board held a public hearing on the ordinance Wednesday, Sept. 16, but about five more members of the public spoke on the subject at the second meeting. All five said they were in favor of the ordinance. However, reaction was split at the public hearing two weeks earlier.
The law is only in effect for the length of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders on the pandemic. Previous versions of the town's law called for mask wearing and social distancing in private homes, a clause which got removed from the final version. However, a limit on gatherings to 10 people or fewer was left in the final law.
Wood said at the public hearing that he does not view the law as a punitive measure, but thought it was necessary because many people are not wearing masks or not wearing them properly when they shop.
The town board will hold another special meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, via Zoom, to present the 2021 budget, Wood said.
