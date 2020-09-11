The town of Oneonta offices will be closed on Sept. 17 and 18, as there will be no water available for the building during preparations for the demolition of the old highway garage, according to a media release.
Demolition is scheduled for the week of Sept. 21.
There will be a transition time until the new garage is officially opened, the release said. The area occupied by the old garage will be made into parking for the Town Hall offices and visitors.
The Town Board will also hold a special meeting and public hearing at 7:30 Wednesday, Sept. 16, via Zoom. The link will be on the town website at http://townofoneonta.org The purpose is to pass a local law to require wearing of masks in all public areas when social distancing is not possible. The proposed law is in response to the repeated concerns from residents that not everyone complies with the mask regulation issued by the state, the release said.
Town Supervisor Robert Wood said the purpose is to be another tool for retail management and business owners to use in securing compliance with state regulations. Violators can be ticketed by any police agency as well as local officials. Individuals may be subject to a fine of up to $1,000. Business owners who fail to enforce the law on their employees are subject to a maximum fine of $2,000.
"The Governor’s Office has stated that it is the responsibility of Local Government to enforce the rules pertaining to his declarations concerning COVID-19. This is the Town’s effort to do so," the release said.
