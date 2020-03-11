Town plans to extend sewer service to Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q, Fox Hospital

The Town of Oneonta approved a sewer plan study for Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q at its Wednesday, March 11 meeting.
Town of Oneonta Supervisor Robert Wood said a new wastewater treatment plant for the restaurant cost about $1 million to build and about $275,000 a year to operate. The $12,500 sewer map, plan and report, which will be sent to Delaware Engineering, will help the restaurant potentially connect to the city’s sewer system to alleviate the current expenses.
“We’re interested in trying to retain and assist businesses located here,” Wood said.
He said Fox Hospital expressed interest in this system as well.
“They could be facing that same level of cost to construct a wastewater treatment plant when their system fails, because all septic systems do fail eventually,” he said.
He said the process should be fairly quick.
“I’ll sign the papers on it tomorrow or Friday and turn it over the engineers and we’ll have a discussion,” Wood said. “It’s a fairly small project for them, so we hope to get it done soon.”
The town approved a contract with Clarke’s Construction for the foundation for a storage facility related to the new highway garage for $16,900. A contract with Payne’s Cranes for moving the storage building over to a new location for $5,000 was also approved.
“We had to remove it anyway for the new building,” Town Superintendent of Highways James Hurtubise II said. “Now we’ll be able to reuse it at a more suitable site and get more use out of it because we’ll be able to use it for vehicle storage, not just cold storage. It’s going to actually benefit the project by giving us a spot to maybe mount some temporary or permanent power for the project.”
Patricia Jacob made a motion to establish the town’s Climate Smart Community Task Force. Jacob will serve as the coordinator.
“The task force serves as a central body of leadership that promotes and supports climate mitigation, adaptation and community,” she explained.
The task force establishes a baseline for the town’s current emissions, recommends reduction targets or identifies new strategies for reductions, and recommends ways these strategies can be incorporated into the town’s economic development and planning efforts.
