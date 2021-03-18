A tractor-trailer rollover off of Interstate 88 in the town of Richmondville closed the westbound off-ramp for several hours Thursday morning, March 18.
David Brooks, of Boydton, Virginia, was driving north on state Route 10 when his brakes failed, according to the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle, carrying a load of acrylic epoxy paint, crossed state Route 7 and crashed on the ramp.
Brooks was transported by Richmondville EMS to Cobleskill Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, according to deputies.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff and the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit. SUNY Cobleskill University Police, the Richmondville Fire Department and the state Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
