A messy tractor-trailer crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 in Otego for several hours Wednesday.
Trooper Aga Dembinska, State Police Troop C public information officer, said the tractor-trailer filled with milk and other items rolled over around 8:30 a.m. on I-88 in the town of Otego.
The split-open trailer could be seen by drivers in the eastbound lanes, with crates and milk jugs scattered over the highway.
Westbound traffic was diverted off Exit 12, down state Route 7 to Unadilla. The highway reopened around noon.
The driver was identified as Andrew A. Lloyd, 26, of Porter Cors. Lloyd told troopers at the scene he fell asleep while he was driving, Dembinska said in an email to the Daily Star.
Lloyd was not transported by ambulance and originally signed off with Otego EMS, Dembinska said, but his employer later took him to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.
Dembinska confirmed that Lloyd was ticketed, but said 2019 changes to the state's criminal procedure law prevent her from releasing the charges.
