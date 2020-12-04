A Pennsylvania man stopped for traffic infractions in Norwich last month was later arrested by State Police in Otsego and Broome counties in connection with prior incidents.
Clint D. Payne, 46, of Beaver, Pennsylvania, was charged with third-degree grand larceny in the town of Otego, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property in Binghamton and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Norwich.
On Nov. 20, Payne visited state police station in Norwich to inquire about another matter, according to a media release. As he drove off on state Route 12, a trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing multiple traffic infractions.
The trooper discovered that Payne was wanted on a warrant by state police in Oneonta on grand larceny charges, according to the release. He was also allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Oneonta found that Payne was connected to a camper that was reported stolen from Abundant Self Storage in Otego on Oct. 31. The camper was found the following day in a parking lot behind an auto parts store on Robinson Street in Binghamton, according to the release.
After issuing Payne an appearance ticket to Norwich Town Court, Norwich troopers transferred him to Oneonta, where he was then transferred to Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing, according to the release. Payne was later turned over to Binghamton troopers to be processed on another warrant for criminal possession of stolen property. He was then transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.
