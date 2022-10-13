Otsego County sheriff's deputies said three people were arrested on drug charges, including a felony, after a traffic stop.
According to a media release, Joseph F. Kosinski, 45, Little Falls; Andre R. Coss, 39, Oneida; and Kelly M. Granger, 48, Rome, were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine, a class C felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 29.
The release said deputies were on patrol in thew town of Springfield and saw a vehicle commit several vehicle and traffic law violations while traveling north on state Route 80. They stopped the vehicle and searched it, discovering about 29 grams of methamphetamine, the release said. The three were taken into custody and held pending arraignment at the Otsego County Jail.
