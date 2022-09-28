Delaware County sheriff's deputies said a Monday, Sept. 26, traffic stop resulted in the seizure of a "large amount" of marijuana in the town of Colchester.
According to a media release, deputies saw a vehicle being operated with no taillights illuminated. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Bushra Turki, 21, of Seattle, Washington. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Mady Sy, 26 of The Bronx.
Further investigation revealed that Turki had a suspended drivers from Washington and did not possess a valid New York license.
The vehicle was found to have an invalid registration, invalid inspection and no valid insurance, the release said. A search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies found "a large quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia." The quantity was not specified in the release.
Deputies arrested and charged Turki with operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, unlicensed operator, unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance, inadequate plate lamps and inadequate lights. Turki was issued tickets and was released to appear in the town of Colchester Court.
Sy was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful possession of cannabis. Sy was also released with appearance tickets.
