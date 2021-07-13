Because of the potential for bad weather, the Wednesday, July 14, city of Oneonta Trailblazer Award ceremony will be held in the City Hall lobby at 6:30 p.m. The event was originally scheduled to take place at Damaschke Field.
The 2020 and 2021 Trailblazer Award recipients are former Oneonta Mayor Kim Muller, Susquehanna SPCA Director Stacie Haynes, City Judge Lucy Bernier and Oneonta High School teacher Cathy Lynch.
The awards will be presented by Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig. Light refreshments will be served. Weather permitting, all are invited to be guests of the Oneonta Outlaws for a baseball game at Damaschke Field immediately following the ceremony, Herzig said.
