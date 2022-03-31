Four very different women received Woman Trailblazer Awards in Oneonta on Thursday night — a stage manager, a museum director, founder of a transitional housing program and a nonprofit organizer.
One thing these women all had in common — aside from being role models with outstanding achievements, impressive professional accomplishments and a history of community service, of course — is that none of them really wanted to be in the spotlight.
The four awardees — Kate Simeon, Dr. Marcela Micucci, Noel Clinton-Feik and Joyce Miller — were all nominated by colleagues and friends, often without their knowledge, for enhancing the visibility of women and opening pathways for others to follow, according to the city application form.
“I don’t do it for recognition, I do it because it’s the thing to do,” said Miller, who was on the Oneonta Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights in 2007, when that commission founded the award. She came full circle this year as an honoree, after three decades of serving as a volunteer and organizer for a long list of local organizations. “I’d rather give other people recognition,” she said, still nervous but beaming after receiving her award.
She explained that 15 years ago, the commission was looking for ways to “raise people up,” giving women recognition that they deserve but don’t often get. Over the years, the award has had one to four recipients annually, in two categories — a younger leader under 25 years old, and an established leader over 25.
This year, there were no younger women nominees, Miller said. “It takes somebody else to recognize the potential in younger women and start nurturing them and helping them, whatever that may mean. Sometimes they have the talent, it’s just they need the confidence to step out and lead.”
“This is really a room full of leaders,” said Shannon McHugh, one of the event organizers and chair of the community relations and human rights commission, as she looked around the reception in the Foothills Performing Arts Center atrium. Everyone here, if you go to them, will help you to get things done in the community, she said.
McHugh interrupted the conversation to thank a young girl who had brought used paper plates over and was trying to squeeze them into a trash can.
“Thank you, you’re a hero,” she told the girl, who looked doubtful about the compliment. “You are. You’re as powerful as anyone here.”
“Each one of these women are giving something very specific to the community, that’s why we chose four winners this year,” she said. “The hope is really that other women in the community feel empowered. These current winners, their names are forever engraved on a plaque displayed in city hall.”
It’s a counterbalance to the hall of past mayors also displayed in the city hall, which includes only one woman.
As the event started, McHugh introduced Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, who then introduced the nominees and handed out the awards.
“The notion of a trailblazer is of someone who is among the first to carve a path through uncharted terrain, making it easier for others to follow.” In this case, he said, the terrain is not uncharted. “Rather, it’s been the landscape of men, who throughout time have strewn a woman’s path with obstacles, obscuring it, mining it, making it more difficult than it should be.”
Progress has come “through the unrelenting efforts of pioneering, trail-blazing women whose perseverance and commitment to their own advancement is equaled only by the encouragement and support they provide to those who follow,” he said.
Noel Clinton-Feik received the first award. She and her husband Brad founded The Crossroads Inn, which provides transitional housing community in Otego for people coming from drug rehab, jail, prison or homelessness.
“Her grit, passion, and spiritual commitment to helping those most in need is truly inspirational,” wrote Jeanne Weber in her nomination form. “Everyone that has the privilege of meeting and knowing her, both professionally and personally, are inspired by her incredible devotion to providing support to those less fortunate by becoming an integral part of their personal journey towards recovery.”
Drnek next called up Micucci, who danced her way to the stage. Micucci lived in Oneonta starting at age 12. She attended Oneonta schools and SUNY Oneonta before leaving to pursue a career in history and museum work. She returned to Oneonta in 2020 to become director of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. In her brief time back, she has reinvigorated the organization and is transforming the History Center, according to her nomination papers.
“Aside from Marcela’s personal attributes of commitment to excellence, exceptional work ethic, leadership skills, focus, responsible nature and engaging personality, Marcela is an excellent role model as a person who left her native Oneonta and then returned to make her city a better place through her leadership,” GOHS board president John Pontius wrote.
“This is a great gig,” Drnek commented as he called Miller to the podium. “Where does Joyce Miller find all the hours in the day to do so much for our community?”
Patricia Leonard, executive director of the Family Service Association asked in her nomination letter. Miller has served the FSA and other organizations for nearly 30 years, including volunteering, supervising and serving on the board of Saturday’s Bread, the League of Women Voters and United Methodist Women.
For nearly 30 years she has volunteered, supervised, and even took on the position of a Board Treasurer at Saturday’s Bread Soup Kitchen. She is a woman that is devoted to social justice, served the city of Oneonta Human Rights Commission, is involved in the League of Women Voters and is a major asset in the United Methodist Women. “She is a person you look for at events, a leader, and a hardworking woman. There is nothing Joyce cannot do!” Leonard wrote.
Kate Simeon was the final awardee. For five years she has worked as stage manager for Orpheus Theatre, especially for the children’s Starstruck Players program, and has worked for 11 years at SUNY Oneonta, mostly as an academic advisor.
“Kate will never admit that she is a hero, a superstar, a true trailblazer but that is how her students, peers and coworkers see her. She is as steady as a rock and one of the kindest persons in our Oneonta theatre family,” wrote nominator Shari Ploutz.
Simeon at first tried to hold back tears as she described her work with kids and what they learn from working closely together.
“I have slept in this theater many a night, to make sure that a show goes on, on time,” Simeon said to laughter and applause. “Go out there and show the world what you can do, and blaze those trails, ladies!”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer
