The Trailways bus stop and business office in Oneonta are scheduled to move operations away from the closed parking garage.
Jim Mullaney, Trailways owner, said Tuesday that he expects to move in the next few weeks.
"I don’t think it's going to have a major impact," he said. "[Customers are] going to have to get adjusted to new location, but it should be a smooth transition."
The plan is to move from 47 Market St. to an area near the concession stand at Damaschke Field on James Georgeson Avenue.
Mullaney said the location change of the intercity bus service is due to the city's closure of the municipal parking garage on Market Street.
The parking garage closed in May due to safety and structural concerns, after the ramp to the third tier of the garage closed in March.
Mullaney said that he was not considering a move before the city's decision to close the three-story structure.
Part of the transition includes a plan for Oneonta Public Transit to shuttle passengers into the city.
OPT did not return a call for comment Tuesday.
The new bus stop will be ADA compliant, Mullaney said.
He's not anticipating any changes to the bus schedule, he said, and will be informing bus riders with building signage outside of the current office and on the business website.
At Tuesday's Oneonta Common Council meeting, Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice said that the city wants to have the garage declared unsafe and ordered demolished.
"Moving that along doesn't commit us to anything as far as spending money," Mattice said.
That is something that comes along once the city goes to bid, which is anticipated to be in mid- to late-summer, perhaps early August, he said.
Mattice said that the garage has retaining walls, which is "a complicating factor."
There also are NYSEG electric utilities located within the garage that would need to be temporarily or permanently relocated, a cost to be borne by the city.
Before the garage is demolished, the city would need to install temporary power poles and lines to allow the demolition of the garage while maintaining power to adjacent buildings, including the buildings along the Water Street/Main Street corridor, Mattice said.
"That's something NYSEG believes could be a temporary relocation that could be completed by this fall, which would align with our timeframe for awarding a contract and getting a contractor to start," he said.
Mattice said that he expects the total demolition project, including any retaining wall work and utility relocation work, could be completed by next year in the second quarter.
A special council meeting on the parking garage issue is scheduled for June 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.