Treasurer: Otsego is debt-free for first time in eight years

Otsego County is back in the black for the first time in eight years.
County treasurer Allen Ruffles returned to work on Feb. 14 after several weeks away with some big debts to pay. That week, he repaid the last of $5 million in loans that Otsego had taken over recent years, leaving the county unexpectedly debt-free. In 2020, no one would have believed that this could happen, Ruffles told the county board’s Administration Committee last week.
Otsego County borrowed $3 million in 2018 to purchase 13 snowplows, and another $2 million in 2021 for building renovations such as improvements for energy efficiency, lighting and heating. Ruffles had reached out to Chase Bank for the 2021 loan because of their low rates; a second loan for renovations came from the Municipal Leasing Corporation.. The county borrowed $900,000 from Chase and paid only $8,087 in interest — saving $18,000 by paying it off early, he said in a phone interview on Thursday.
Typically the county has spent about $50,000 per year on interest.
“We’ve always had some sort of debt, and it’s not awful, it’s not dangerous. We’ve never been flagged, as far as I know, for being debt burdened,” Ruffles said. “It’s just always having a couple million dollars hanging over our heads.
Being debt-free gives the county flexibility and more opportunity to set long-term financial plans, according to Ruffles.
“It’s just as if you were out there, you’re like, ‘hey, I don’t have a mortgage now. I don’t have a car loan now. I don’t have any that.’ It kind of opens you up a little bit,” he said. “Now, I don’t want anyone to think that the county is flush with money, because we’re definitely not flush with money. But we don’t have any debt. And we have a little bit of savings.”
Sales tax is the county’s biggest source of revenue.
“Everyone complains about property taxes … but Otsego County at one point in 2018 or 19 was the lowest tax county per capita in the entire state of New York. I believe we are still No. 1,” he said.
Property taxes are two to three times higher in Schoharie and Delaware counties than they are in Otsego County, according to a report from the New York State Association of Counties. In 2019, Otsego County levied $11.5 million in property taxes, while Delaware levied $31.3 million — nearly three times as much with 75% of the population. “But I will tell you in that same year, Delaware County collected $23 million dollars in sales tax. We collected $36 million in sales tax,” Ruffles said.
“This county really relies on sales tax, because we don’t have the property taxes coming in,” which leaves the county vulnerable to changes in public buying habits. According to Ruffles, the Otsego County board has made low property taxes a goal, “but in a year like COVID, sales tax plummets. Property taxes are essentially guaranteed — people pay their property taxes. Sales tax is not guaranteed. That’s the difficult part,” he said.
In 2020, there was an 8.5% drop in sales tax collected by the county, $3.4 million less revenue than the previous year, according to data supplied by the treasurer’s office. The county set a conservative budget, not knowing what to expect. Ruffles said that no one expected the dramatic rebound: in 2021, sales tax revenue increased $7.9 million, 21.2% more than 2020.
Ruffles attributed the growth to two things: COVID and inflation. “People are cooped up in 2020. So they went on a spending spree in 2021. Also, prices were much higher, much much higher in 2021. And so with a higher price, you’re paying more sales tax.”
In his analysis, gas sales tax and goods sold in “the big box stores, the Walmarts, The Home Depots” contributed most to the sales tax revenue.
While tourism contributes to the sales tax collected, it is not the major factor that most people think it is. “So the town of Oneonta really brings in a lot of the revenue. And don’t get me wrong, baseball helps, we do see a nice bump in the summer. But I don’t want anyone to think that baseball counts for $20 million in sales tax,” Ruffles said.
